Thomas leads Memphis to 9-4 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lane Thomas hit three home runs and drove in four runs, as the Memphis Redbirds defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-4 on Saturday.

Thomas hit a solo shot in the third, a two-run shot in the fifth and a solo shot in the seventh. Edmundo Sosa homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Memphis starter Genesis Cabrera (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dennis Santana (4-8) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over five innings.

Edwin Rios homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Dodgers.