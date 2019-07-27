Earthquakes win 4th straight, beating Rapids 3-1

Valeri "Vako" Qazaishvili and Shea Salinas scored and the San Jose Earthquakes won their fourth in a row with a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Nick Lima outworked Rapids midfielder Sam Nicholson to get an opening and passed to Qazaishvili, who made two cutbacks before sending a curler inside the right post to make it 2-0 in the 34th minute.

Salinas capped the scoring in the 83rd minute, chasing a long pass up the left channel, cutting across the middle of the area with his dribble and sending a shot back into the left corner.

The Rapids' Lalas Abubakar opened the scoring in the second minute, blocking Cristian Espinoza's cross into the net for an own goal that gave the Earthquakes (11-7-4) the lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Diego Rubio scored with a deflection for the Rapids (5-12-5) in the 88th minute.