Reign FC honors world cup players in front of sold out Cheney crowd, lose 4-0 to Chicago

Reign FC midfielder Allie Long, left, and forward Megan Rapinoe, right, wrap themselves in an American Flag during a pregame ceremony honoring the Women’s World Cup players. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu (25) goes up for a header against Chicago Red Stars defender Casey Short (6) in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julie Ertz (8) goes up for a header during a corner kick in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Allie Long, left, and forward Megan Rapinoe, right, hide themselves in an American Flag during a pregame ceremony honoring the Women’s World Cup players. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC forward Megan Rapinoe strikes a signature pose during a pregame ceremony honoring the Women’s World Cup players. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Allie Long, left, and forward Megan Rapinoe, right, hold an American Flag during a pregame ceremony honoring the Women’s World Cup players. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu (25) goes up for a header in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP).
AP
Reign FC’s Allie Long shoots, but misses, in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC midfielder Allie Long (6) and forward Jodie Taylor (9) react after a missed shot in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Chicago Red Stars forward Yuki Nagasato (12) deflects the ball into the net for a goal in the second half while defended by Reign FC defender Theresa Nielsen (8). The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC’s Casey Murphy dives, but can’t get to a Chicago goal shot I the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Reign FC’s Allie Long (6) reacts to a goal by Chicago in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Chicago’s Sam Kerr gets possession of the ball in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Chicago’s Julie Ertz blocks a shot by Reign FC’s Beverly Yanez in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Chicago goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher grabs the ball in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Players go up for a header in the second half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Chicago players reacts after a goal by Sam Kerr in the second half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Chicago’s Casey Short (6) throws the ball in the first half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
The crowd watches the game in the second half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Megan Rapinoe holds up a key to the city during a pregame ceremony. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
