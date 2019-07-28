Tello’s triple leads AZL Reds to 8-6 win over AZL Mariners

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Tello hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Reds to an 8-6 win over the AZL Mariners on Monday.

The triple by Tello scored Luis Tejada, Yan Contreras, and Jorge Sequera and was the game's last scoring play.

Ryan Hendrix (1-0) got the win in relief while Brayan Perez (4-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Mariners, Luis Veloz tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.