Los Angeles takes on Colorado in division matchup

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-38, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-57, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-7, 3.81 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (9-7, 4.05 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals Colorado and Los Angeles will play at Coors Field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rockies are 20-25 against NL West opponents. Colorado has slugged .453, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .591 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Dodgers are 29-15 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .338, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .408.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 22 home runs and has 58 RBIs. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs and has 79 RBIs. Corey Seager has 11 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.75 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (calf), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).