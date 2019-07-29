Kivlehan’s single leads Buffalo to 6-5 win over Rochester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 6-5 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Monday.

The single by Kivlehan scored Socrates Brito to give the Bisons a 3-2 lead.

The Red Wings tied the game in the seventh inning when Nick Gordon hit an RBI double, scoring Wynston Sawyer.

The Bisons took the lead for good in the eighth when Jonathan Davis hit an RBI double, driving in Andy Burns.

Rochester saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jaylin Davis hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Buffalo lead to 6-5.

Kirby Snead (4-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Cody Allen (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Gordon reached base three times for the Red Wings.