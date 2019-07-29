Tromp hits grand slam, leads Louisville over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Chadwick Tromp hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 13-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Monday.

The grand slam by Tromp capped a five-run inning and gave the Bats a 7-0 lead after Scott Schebler hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After Toledo scored three runs, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kade Scivicque hit a solo home run.

The Bats later scored six runs in the ninth to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Louisville right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez (3-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Matt Hall (5-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over three innings.