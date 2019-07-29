Crim, Garcia lift Spokane over Eugene 9-5

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Blaine Crim doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 9-5 on Monday.

David Garcia doubled and singled twice with two runs for Spokane.

Eugene took a 4-2 lead in the third after Jake Slaughter hit an RBI double, scoring Darius Hill.

Following the big inning, the Indians took the lead for good with three runs in the top of the next frame. Kellen Strahm and Crim both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

The Indians later added three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Alexander Ovalles drove in two runs and Jake Hoover drove in one, while Jonah McReynolds hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Juan Mejia (3-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brandon Hughes (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Emeralds, Pedro Martinez singled twice, scoring two runs.