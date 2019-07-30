Struggling Pirates look to break 9-game losing streak against Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates (46-60, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (49-55, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (7-9, 4.29 ERA) Reds: Tanner Roark (6-6, 3.95 ERA)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last nine games.

The Reds are 23-27 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.99, Luis Castillo paces the staff with a mark of 2.78.

The Pirates are 19-28 against division opponents. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .330. The Reds won the last meeting 11-6. Sonny Gray earned his sixth victory and Jose Iglesias went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Alex McRae took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 46 extra base hits and is batting .257. Joey Votto is 13-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 27 home runs home runs and is slugging .591. Starling Marte is 17-for-43 with seven doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .303 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 1-9, .247 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Derek Dietrich: day-to-day (knee), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Holmes: 10-day IL (triceps), Rookie Davis: 60-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 60-day IL (concussion).