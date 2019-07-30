Craig hits walk-off homer, Indianapolis beats Columbus 3-2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Will Craig hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Indianapolis Indians topped the Columbus Clippers 3-2 on Tuesday.

Indianapolis took a 2-0 lead after Jason Martin scored on an error in the third inning and Kevin Kramer hit a solo home run in the fourth. Columbus answered in the next half-inning when Eric Haase hit a two-run home run.

Indianapolis starter James Marvel allowed two runs and three hits over six innings. He also struck out six and walked one. Dovydas Neverauskas (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cam Hill (3-1) took the loss in the International League game.