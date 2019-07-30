Morgan, Ortega lead Inland Empire over Visalia

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Gareth Morgan hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, and Oliver Ortega allowed just two hits over 5 1/3 innings as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Visalia Rawhide 15-1 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Morgan, part of a six-run inning, gave the 66ers a 13-1 lead before Devin Davis hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

Ortega (4-5) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three while allowing one run.

Jeff Bain (5-8) went two innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the California League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 11-2 against Inland Empire this season.