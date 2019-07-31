Sports
Almonte hits walk-off single, AZL Reds beats AZL Indians Blue 7-6
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Sebastian Almonte hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the AZL Reds topped the AZL Indians Blue 7-6 on Thursday. With the victory, the AZL Reds swept the short two-game series.
Jorge Sequera scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.
One batter earlier, Wendell Marrero singled, scoring Jose Pineda to tie the game 6-6.
The AZL Indians Blue took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth when Pablo Jimenez hit an RBI single, bringing home Cristopher Cespedes as part of a three-run inning.
Ronard Soto (1-0) got the win in relief while Joel De La Cruz (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
