Russell leads Iowa to 7-4 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Addison Russell had two hits and scored two runs as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Reno Aces 7-4 on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cubs and a seven-game winning streak for the Aces.

Iowa started the scoring with a big third inning, when it put up five runs, including a two-run home run by Zack Short.

After Reno scored two runs in the third, the Aces cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Max Murphy hit a solo home run.

The Cubs later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Trent Giambrone hit an RBI double and Johnny Field hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Iowa right-hander Matt Swarmer (6-10) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Taylor Widener (6-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Aces, Ben DeLuzio tripled and singled, scoring two runs. Murphy homered and singled.