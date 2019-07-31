Joseph’s homer leads Las Vegas to 9-7 win over New Orleans

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Corban Joseph hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-7 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Wednesday.

The home run by Joseph capped a four-run inning and gave the Aviators a 4-0 lead after Seth Brown hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the third inning when Peter O'Brien hit a solo home run and Billy Fleming scored on a groundout.

The Aviators later tacked on five runs in the fourth, including a two-run home run by Cameron Rupp.

New Orleans saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rosell Herrera and Isan Diaz hit solo home runs to help cut the Las Vegas lead to 9-7.

Rupp homered and singled, driving in two runs for Las Vegas.

Las Vegas right-hander Tanner Anderson (7-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Robert Dugger (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Baby Cakes, Diaz homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Herrera homered and singled, driving in two runs.