Padres face off against the Dodgers in division matchup

San Diego Padres (50-57, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (71-39, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-5, 4.12 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 2.85 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will host San Diego in a matchup of division rivals.

The Dodgers are 31-16 against NL West teams. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .410.

The Padres are 20-23 against NL West Division teams. San Diego has hit 164 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with 29, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 34 home runs and is batting .327. Corey Seager has 12 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .562. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 16-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: 10-day IL (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: 10-day IL (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 60-day IL (back), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 60-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).