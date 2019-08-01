Scott’s single leads Jupiter to 4-3 win over Daytona

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Connor Scott hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Jupiter Hammerheads a 4-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday. The Hammerheads swept the three-game series with the win.

James Nelson scored on the play after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on an error.

The sacrifice hit by Santos scored Justin Twine to tie the game 3-3.

Jose Garcia hit an RBI single, bringing home Drew Mount in the third inning to give the Tortugas a 1-0 lead. The Hammerheads came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Jhonny Santos scored on a groundout and Jerar Encarnacion hit an RBI single.

Daytona regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the sixth inning, including a single by Pabel Manzanero that scored Alejo Lopez.

Scott singled three times, also stealing a base in the win.

Will Stewart (5-9) got the win in relief while Daytona starter Aaron Fossas (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Jupiter improved to 9-3 against Daytona this season.