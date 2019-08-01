Whalen’s homer leads Peoria to 6-3 win over Kane County

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Brady Whalen hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Peoria Chiefs to a 6-3 win over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.

The home run by Whalen scored Jonatan Machado and Brendan Donovan to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead.

The Chiefs later tacked on three runs in the fifth when Whalen hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Imeldo Diaz to secure the victory.

Peoria right-hander Parker Kelly (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Tabor (5-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blaze Alexander doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Cougars.