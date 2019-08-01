Hartford beats Harrisburg 8-4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Alan Trejo scored on an error, Luis Castro scored on an error and Mylz Jones scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to an 8-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Yard Goats a 5-1 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Herrera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brian Serven.

The Yard Goats extended their lead in the fifth when Serven hit a two-run double.

Hartford starter Brandon Gold (8-5) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle McGowin (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Luis Garcia singled three times, also stealing a base for the Senators.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 8-4 against Hartford this season.