Liberato hits walk-off double, Arkansas beats Springfield 2-1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Luis Liberato had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Arkansas Travelers topped the Springfield Cardinals 2-1 on Thursday.

Aaron Knapp scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

In the bottom of the third, Arkansas took the lead on a single by Donnie Walton that scored Jordan Cowan. Springfield answered in the next half-inning when Johan Mieses hit an RBI single, scoring Yariel Gonzalez.

Starters Justus Sheffield and Angel Rondon both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Sheffield allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. He also struck out nine and walked one. Rondon allowed one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out four and walked four.

Sam Delaplane (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ronnie Williams (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.