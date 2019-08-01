Sports
De Jesus’ homer leads Pensacola to 11-8 win over Birmingham
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Ivan De Jesus hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to an 11-8 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.
The home run by De Jesus scored Ben Rortvedt and Ryan Costello and was the game's last scoring play.
Andrew Vasquez (1-0) got the win in relief while Vince Arobio (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
In the losing effort, Birmingham got contributions throughout its order, as seven players had at least a pair of hits.
Despite the loss, Birmingham is 5-2 against Pensacola this season.
