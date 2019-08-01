Theroux’s sac fly leads Midland to 6-5 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Collin Theroux hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Edwin Diaz with the go-ahead run, as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-5 on Thursday.

Diaz scored after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Brallan Perez and then went to third on a hit batsman.

The sacrifice fly by Theroux scored Diaz to tie the game 4-4.

Corpus Christi went up 4-0 early behind two hits and two RBI from J.J. Matijevic. Midland answered in the fifth inning when Diaz hit a three-run home run.

Chase Calabuig homered and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Seth Martinez (2-0) got the win in relief while Willy Collado (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Matijevic homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Hooks.