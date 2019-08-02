Rosario’s single leads Rochester to 7-2 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Wilin Rosario hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 7-2 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday.

The single by Rosario started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Tomas Telis hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Zander Wiel.

Randy Dobnak (4-1) got the win in relief while Domingo Tapia (4-3) took the loss in the International League game.