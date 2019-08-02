Sports
McClanahan leads Charlotte to 4-1 win over Palm Beach
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Shane McClanahan struck out nine hitters over five innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Palm Beach Cardinals in a 4-1 win on Friday.
McClanahan (6-1) allowed one run and four hits to pick up the win.
Charlotte started the scoring with a big third inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Moises Gomez and an RBI double by Izzy Wilson.
Following the big inning, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Juan Yepez hit an RBI single, scoring Nolan Gorman.
Kyle Leahy (0-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
