Wiseman hits grand slam, leads Harrisburg over Richmond

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Rhett Wiseman hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to an 11-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday.

The grand slam by Wiseman gave the Senators a 7-2 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Harrisburg. Earlier in the inning, Harrisburg tied the game when Luis Garcia scored on a fielder's choice and Tyler Mapes scored on an error and then took the lead when Michael A. Taylor scored on a passed ball.

The Senators later added three runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to put the game away.

Harrisburg right-hander Mapes (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Logan Webb (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed 10 runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 8-3 against Richmond this season.