Allemand hits walk-off single in 10th, San Antonio beats Fresno 1-0

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Blake Allemand hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the San Antonio Missions beat the Fresno Grizzlies 1-0 on Friday.

Jacob Nottingham scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Starters Trey Supak and Scott Copeland both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Supak went 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out eight and walking one. Copeland went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out nine and walking four.

Angel Perdomo (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Dakota Bacus (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Grizzlies were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Missions' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.