Davis, Gerber lift Sacramento over Round Rock 4-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Jaylin Davis doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs as the Sacramento River Cats defeated the Round Rock Express 4-3 on Friday. With the loss, the Express snapped a six-game winning streak.

Mike Gerber doubled and singled twice with two runs for Sacramento.

Sacramento started the scoring in the first inning when Davis hit a two-run double.

After the teams traded runs, the Express tied the game in the fifth inning when Jack Mayfield hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The River Cats took the lead for good in the sixth when Joey Rickard hit a solo home run.

Starter Enderson Franco (6-5) got the win while Akeem Bostick (4-5) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.