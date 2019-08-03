Isaiah Thomas, at sixth-annual “Zeke-End” tournament, feeling healthy and ready for a new season

jon.manley@thenewstribune.com

Former Curtis High School star, University of Washington guard, NBA veteran and now current Washington Wizard Isaiah Thomas is in town for his sixth-annual “Zeke-End” tournament event at Tacoma Community College over the weekend, raising charity money for the Isaiah Thomas Family Giving Fund.

The event’s guest list featured 24 teams, including several prominent NBA players making appearances throughout the weekend, a list that included Derrick Rose, Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Crawford, Marquese Chriss, Terrence Ross, Kevin Porter Jr., Jaylen Nowell, Kelly Oubre, James Johnson, Aaron Brooks and Nate Robinson.

The 30-year-old Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards last month after playing for the Denver Nuggets last year, missing part of the season rehabbing from a hip injury. With Denver making a deep run through the playoffs and having depth at the guard position, Thomas found difficulty finding playing time, playing in 12 regular-season games for the Nuggets and averaging eight points.

On a new roster and able to attack the offseason fully healthy, Thomas is optimistic about the upcoming NBA season. The News Tribune had a chance to catch up with the former Curtis Viking while he was in town.

TNT: This is the sixth-annual “Zeke-End” event, what’s made this is a successful and fun event for everyone?

IT: The community comes out and supports. Without the community supporting it, it wouldn’t be that good of an event. That’s what makes the event. Everybody comes out, shows a lot of love and support, kids are running around the building and the gym waiting to see NBA players. I just try to bring that to them, because they can’t see that.

TNT: I know Tacoma has always had a special place in your heart, what’s this city meant to you over the years?

IT: It’s meant everything. This is where I was born and raised. The city made me who I am. Anything, first and foremost, that I like to do for communities, it always comes back to Tacoma. This is just an event that’s getting bigger and better every year. Hopefully we can keep making it happen.

TNT: Health-wise, how are you feeling right now?

IT: I’m feeling good. I’m healthy, I’m feeling healthy.

TNT: What did you think of your past season with the Denver Nuggets and not getting all the playing time you wanted? Was that frustrating for you and how did you approach that?

IT: It was. But that’s in the past. I’m looking forward to being a Washington Wizard and getting that real opportunity. I feel like it’s an opportunity I’ve earned and deserve and we’ll go from there.

TNT: What made Washington a good fit for you and what do you envision your role as this season with the Wizards?

IT: The opportunity was the biggest for me. I think with John Wall being out most of the year, if not the whole year, that gives me an opportunity to come in and play right away, and make an impact and show people that I can still play at a high level.