Left-handed reliever acquired from Nationals comes in and impresses Rainiers in first appearance

It didn’t take long for fans to see what the Seattle Mariners received from the Washington Nationals in the trade that shipped relievers Hunter Strickland and Roenis Elias off to the National League.

On Friday night, Taylor Guilbeau made his Tacoma Rainiers and Mariners organization debut at Cheney Stadium. The left-handed reliever threw a scoreless inning,s striking out two and giving up a hit while flashing impressive velocity.

The move was much needed for a Mariners organization that desperately needs left-handers relievers, and Rainiers manager Daren Brown acknowledged that before their game against the Iowa Cubs at Cheney Stadium Saturday night.

“Any time you get a guy in a trade you feel like it was somebody they liked, it’s obviously someone we liked, that’s why we asked for him,” Brown said. “So it’s just letting them get adjusted to a new club and the things we do and what we’re about.”

The 26-year-old lefty is already the Mariners 22nd-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com. Brown and pitching coach Lance Painter liked what they saw.

“He went out there and attacked and showed really good life on the fastball,” Painter said. “He showed a good bottom on the change-up, and he admits that his slider is still a work in progress but he threw it a couple times. I was very impressed with his first time out.”

Guilbeau said that he found out that he had been traded when his roommate and Fresno Grizzlies’ teammate, Wil Crowe, texted him and told him that the Mariners had acquired him. Later on Wednesday, Guilbeau got a call from Jerry Dipoto and then began making plans to head to Tacoma.

He showed little effects from the shakeup.

“It’s one thing you have to get used to throwing to new catchers,” Guilbeau said. “You could get traded, you go to different teams, get called up, called down, everything. You have to get used to catchers and can’t let that affect you.”

After a solid debut outing, Guilbeau is looking to build off that positive momentum and not let the trade and change of scenery affect how he was performing in Fresno.

“I need to stay healthy,” Guilbeau said. “Don’t let coming over here change who I am, you know, I need to keep what I was doing in Fresno and with the Nationals and bring it over here and keep throwing strikes.”