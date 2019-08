LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Stanley Espinal hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 9-4 win over the Lowell Spinners on Saturday.

The home run by Espinal scored Donivan Williams and Dariel Gomez to give the Spikes a 6-4 lead.

Jeremy Randolph (2-2) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Miguel Suero (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.