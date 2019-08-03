Iser’s run leads Williamsport to 4-3 win over Brooklyn

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Herbert Iser scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 4-3 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday.

The play came in the midst of a three-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Williamsport took the lead when Kendall Simmons hit a sacrifice fly.

The Cyclones went up 3-1 when Jake Mangum drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Yoel Romero in the eighth.

Jake Kinney (2-1) got the win in relief while Luis Silva (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.