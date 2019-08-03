Gray hits walk-off homer, Elizabethton beats Bristol 9-6

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Seth Gray hit a walk-off grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, as the Elizabethton Twins defeated the Bristol Pirates 9-6 on Saturday.

Earlier in the inning, Willie Joe Garry Jr. singled, scoring Anthony Prato to cut the Bristol lead to 6-5.

The Twins cut the deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth when DaShawn Keirsey scored on a groundout.

Benjamin Dum (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ryan Troutman (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Chase Murray homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Pirates.