Goldfarb, Rodriguez lead AZL White Sox over AZL Reds

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jakob Goldfarb hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, and Luis Rodriguez allowed just two hits over five innings as the AZL White Sox beat the AZL Reds 9-3 on Sunday.

The grand slam by Goldfarb scored DJ Gladney, Bryan Ramos, and Anthony Coronado and was the game's last scoring play.

Rodriguez (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked three while allowing two runs.

Luis Mey (0-4) went two innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked one.