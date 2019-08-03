Asuncion’s triple leads Spokane to 7-1 win over Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a run-scoring triple in the first inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 7-1 win over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday.

David Garcia scored on the play to give the Indians a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk.

The Indians later added one run in the third and eighth innings and four in the ninth to secure the victory.

Jeifry Nunez (2-0) got the win in relief while Everett starter Juan Then (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.