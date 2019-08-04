Verrier’s homer leads Orem to 9-1 win over Grand Junction

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jose Verrier hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 9-1 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Sunday.

The home run by Verrier scored Will Wilson and Jeremiah Jackson to give the Owlz a 4-1 lead.

The Owlz later scored five runs in the sixth to put the game away.

Orem southpaw Kelvin Moncion (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Helcris Olivarez (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing four runs and six hits over four innings.