Sanmartin, Isabel lead Chattanooga to 7-6 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Ibandel Isabel homered and had two hits, and Reiver Sanmartin pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Montgomery Biscuits 7-6 on Sunday.

Sanmartin (1-5) allowed two hits while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

Chattanooga started the scoring with a big fourth inning, when it scored five runs, including a solo home run by Stuart Fairchild.

Trailing 7-1, the Biscuits cut into the deficit with five runs in the ninth inning, including a two-run single by David Rodriguez.

Kenny Rosenberg (11-2) went five innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Josh Lowe doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Biscuits.