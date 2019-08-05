Tanielu leads Round Rock over Sacramento 6-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Tanielu homered and had two hits as the Round Rock Express beat the Sacramento River Cats 6-3 on Monday.

Up 3-2 in the sixth, Round Rock extended its lead when Tanielu hit a solo home run.

Sacramento answered in the next half-inning when Cristhian Adames hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.

The Express later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Jack Mayfield hit an RBI single and Kyle Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Round Rock left-hander Framber Valdez (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Casey Meisner (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.