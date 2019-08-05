Hernandez leads AZL Rangers to 8-1 win over AZL Cubs 2

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez homered and had two hits, driving in two as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Cubs 2 8-1 on Tuesday.

Down 1-0, the AZL Rangers took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. The AZL Rangers sent 10 men to the plate as Leuri Mejia hit an RBI single, driving in Cody Freeman en route to the four-run lead.

The AZL Rangers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Osleivis Basabe hit an RBI single, while Hernandez hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Damian Mendoza (1-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while AZL Cubs 2 starter Davidjohn Herz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.