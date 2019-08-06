Moniak’s double leads Reading to 5-4 win over Hartford

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Mickey Moniak hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 5-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday.

The double by Moniak came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Reading took the lead when Arquimedes Gamboa hit a two-run double.

In the top of the fourth, Hartford cut into the deficit on a double by Bret Boswell that scored Brian Serven.

Darick Hall doubled and singled for Reading.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reading starter Julian Garcia (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Heath Holder (6-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up five runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Yard Goats, Boswell homered and doubled, driving in four runs.