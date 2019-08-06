Sports
Perez’s double leads Bowie to 4-3 win over Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Carlos Perez hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to give the Bowie Baysox a 4-3 win over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday.
Anderson Feliz scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Perez.
The double by Perez scored Feliz to give the Baysox a 4-3 lead.
Chris Gittens hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. The Baysox came back to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning when Preston Palmeiro scored on a groundout and Perez hit an RBI double.
Trenton tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Hoy Jun Park hit an RBI single, bringing home Rashad Crawford.
Starter Zac Lowther (12-5) got the win while Trevor Lane (3-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.
With the win, Bowie improved to 3-1 against Trenton this season.
