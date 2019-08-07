Landry’s double leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda to 3-1 win over AZL Cubs 1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Meaux Landry hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 3-1 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Thursday.

The double by Landry scored Julio Carrion and Chet Allison to give the AZL Dodgers Lasorda a 3-0 lead.

The AZL Cubs 1 cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Oswaldo Pina drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Flemin Bautista.

Jacob Gilliland (4-0) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Richard Gallardo (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.