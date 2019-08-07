Young Jr., Tapia and Ortiz lead Monclova in win

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Eric Young Jr., Cesar Tapia and Alejandro Ortiz each had three hits, as the Acereros del Norte beat the Generales de Durango 11-5 on Wednesday.

Young Jr. singled three times, scoring two runs. Tapia doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs.

Monclova scored in six different innings in the victory, including the third, when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Ortiz that scored Tapia.

Monclova starter Jaime Lugo (6-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jorge Martinez (4-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over three innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Generales, Moises Gutierrez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.