Washington leads AZL Dodgers Mota over AZL Athletics Gold 10-4

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Justin Washington homered and had two hits as the AZL Dodgers Mota topped the AZL Athletics Gold 10-4 on Thursday.

AZL Dodgers Mota started the scoring in the first inning when Alex De Jesus and Jonny Deluca hit RBI doubles.

After AZL Dodgers Mota added two runs in the second, the AZL Athletics Gold cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Joshwan Wright scored on a double play.

Kevin Aponte (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Athletics Gold starter Trayson Kubo (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the AZL Athletics Gold, Matt Cross homered and singled, scoring two runs.