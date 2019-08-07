Guzman’s single leads AZL Angels to 11-8 win over AZL Athletics Green

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Guzman hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Angels to an 11-8 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Thursday. With the victory, the AZL Angels snapped a seven-game losing streak.

William Holmes scored on the play to give the AZL Angels a 9-8 lead after he hit a triple with two outs.

The AZL Angels added to their lead in the ninth when William Rivera and Cristian Gomez scored on an error.

Connor Van Scoyoc (2-2) got the win in relief while Dominic Yearego (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jhoan Paulino homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL Athletics Green.