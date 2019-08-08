Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse leaves preseason game early with serious leg injury

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) is carted off the field during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Former Seattle Seahawks and Lakes High School graduate Jermaine Kearse’s first game with the Lions ended early and in brutal fashion.

The six-year vet was blocking on a running play when a player fell into him from behind. Lions trainers quickly were out on the field and Kearse had his left leg place in an air cast as then was carted off.

Kearse, who attended the University of Washington after graduating from Lakes High School, signed a one-year deal with the Lions back in June and had been a bright spot in camp so far. Out of college, he signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and played on their Super Bowl teams. He scored 11 regular season touchdowns.

We will continue to follow this story as it updates.