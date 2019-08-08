Shortridge leads Bradenton to 4-1 win over Dunedin

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Aaron Shortridge hurled eight scoreless innings, leading the Bradenton Marauders over the Dunedin Blue Jays in a 4-1 win on Thursday.

Shortridge (7-4) allowed two hits while striking out four and walking one to get the win.

Bradenton started the scoring in the second inning when Rodolfo Castro hit a two-run single and then scored on a wild pitch.

After Bradenton added a run in the third when Mason Martin scored when a runner was thrown out, the Blue Jays cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Chavez Young hit a solo home run.

Kyle Johnston (0-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits while walking two in the Florida State League game.