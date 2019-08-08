Seahawks play Broncos in preseason opener.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3), Seattle Seahawks quarterback Paxton Lynch (2), and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) meet in the tunnel before the game. The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (98) warms up before the start of the game.
The Seattle Seahawks played the Denver Broncos in a NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the game.
A young fan holds a towel for autographs before the game.
A young fan watches as players warm up during the game.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll waves to the crowd before the game.
The wide receivers group takes the field before the game.
