Goforth, Eusebio lift Bristol over Kingsport 10-2

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Ethan Goforth doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs as the Bristol Pirates beat the Kingsport Mets 10-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Jean Eusebio doubled and singled with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Bristol.

Up 2-1, the Pirates added to their lead in the third inning when Eusebio hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Goforth.

The Pirates later added four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Bristol left-hander Yoelvis Reyes (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nate Peden (1-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Kingsport won the first game 4-3.