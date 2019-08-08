Whitley’s double leads Charlotte to 5-4 win over Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Garrett Whitley hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs to a 5-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Thursday.

The double by Whitley, part of a two-run inning, gave the Stone Crabs a 1-0 lead before Connor Hollis hit an RBI single later in the inning.

With the score tied 2-2 in the sixth, the Stone Crabs took the lead for good when Moises Gomez scored on an error.

Tampa saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alexander Palma hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and Angel Aguilar got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the eighth to cut the Charlotte lead to 5-4.

Starter Stephen Woods Jr. (9-2) got the win while Anderson Severino (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

For the Tarpons, Donny Sands homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Palma homered and singled.