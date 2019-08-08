Diaz scores winning run, Midland beats Corpus Christi 5-4 in walk-off finish

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Mickey McDonald drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Midland RockHounds beat the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-4 on Thursday. With the victory, the RockHounds snapped a five-game losing streak.

Edwin Diaz scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by Tyler Ramirez and then went to third on a walk by Taylor Motter.

The walk by McDonald capped an improbable comeback for the RockHounds, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Diaz and Motter both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Hooks took a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth when Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI single, scoring Chuckie Robinson.

Zack Erwin (6-2) got the win in relief while Tommy DeJuneas (2-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Robinson doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Hooks. Stephen Wrenn homered and singled.