Paulson leads Rancho Cuca. over Stockton 6-4

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Dillon Paulson homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Stockton Ports 6-4 on Friday.

Up 1-0 in the third, Rancho Cuca. added to its lead when Jacob Amaya hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs, the Ports cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Nico Giarratano hit a sacrifice fly and Ryan Gridley hit an RBI single.

The Quakes later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Brandon Montgomery scored on a passed ball, while Paulson hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stockton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lazaro Armenteros hit an RBI double, scoring Alfonso Rivas in the eighth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 6-4.

Austin Drury (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Stockton starter Marco Estrada (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Ports, Armenteros doubled twice, also stealing a base.